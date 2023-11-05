The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Hereford and Plumpton on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Goodwin (2.07 Plumpton)

Made a respectable debut when third of 13 at Chepstow last December and improved for the extra distance to land a Fontwell bumper by eight lengths. Chris Gordon looks to have found a good opportunity for his five-year-old to make a successful hurdling debut with all ten of his rivals yet to record a victory in either point-to-points, bumpers or over hurdles. The 2m4½f trip should suit.

Bonttay (2.50 Hereford)

Good ground will not be a problem for Fergal O'Brien's classy mare who won three bumpers on that going description, including in Listed company at Cheltenham. Bonttay has been a consistent performer since those three wins, finishing second to Queens Gamble in another Listed Cheltenham bumper and twice winning over hurdles. The six-year-old is yet to finish outside of the first two in eight starts and made a successful handicap debut in a valuable series final at Kelso in March. Bonttay is up 8lb and will have to concede weight all round on her first start since, but her bumper form suggests she is better than a rating of 118. Autumn Return was beaten nine lengths by Bonttay when fourth at Kelso and comfortably won her next start off only 1lb lower, so the form looks solid.

Shanty Alley (3.07 Plumpton)

The Ben Case-trained nine-year-old was narrowly beaten in the Mandarin Chase the last time he encountered this sort of trip and has to be respected off a 3lb lower mark. Shanty Alley was second to Grumpy Charley in that prestigious 3m2f Newbury handicap last December before failing to stay over marathon trips at Newcastle and Haydock. He returned to form when second over an inadequate 2m5f in May and the form of that Uttoxeter handicap has been boosted with the third, Duke Of Deception, winning his sole start since. The 184-day break since that run should not be an issue as Shanty Alley was runner-up on his reappearance last season and third in a 17-runner contest after a 214-day absence in 2020.

