Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Shanty Alley (3.07 Plumpton)
Rated 3lb lower than when narrowly beaten in the Mandarin Chase and the step up in trip from his second at Uttoxeter in May will suit Ben Case's nine-year-old.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Lord Baddesley (2.37 Plumpton)
Races off a 6lb higher mark than when winning this race last year, but Freddie Gordon's 5lb claim is an obvious plus and he should strip fitter for a recent run over fences.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Aeroplane Mode (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Kept on late over the extended mile here last time, hinting at better to come back over this longer distance. He's well treated on his novice form over course and distance.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
West End Boy (3.37 Plumpton)
Escapes a penalty for his emphatic Wincanton success eight days ago and a quick double looks in the offing.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Western General (2.37 Plumpton)
Highly rated by Joe Tizzard and unexposed. Won well on last start and should have more to offer.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Blade Runner (3.07 Plumpton)
Has won four of his five starts over fences, including on his seasonal reappearance at Chepstow last month. That form received a boost over the weekend and he looks a solid option returning to Plumpton, where he has won previously.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
'He could hold a significant class edge' - Richard Birch with four fancies on Monday
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Hereford and Plumpton on Monday
