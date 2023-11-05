Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Shanty Alley (3.07 Plumpton)

Rated 3lb lower than when narrowly beaten in the Mandarin Chase and the step up in trip from his second at Uttoxeter in May will suit Ben Case's nine-year-old.

Charlie Huggins

Shanty Alley 15:07 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Ben Case

Handicappers' nap

Lord Baddesley (2.37 Plumpton)

Races off a 6lb higher mark than when winning this race last year, but Freddie Gordon's 5lb claim is an obvious plus and he should strip fitter for a recent run over fences.

Steve Mason

Lord Baddesley 14:37 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

Eyecatcher

Aeroplane Mode (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Kept on late over the extended mile here last time, hinting at better to come back over this longer distance. He's well treated on his novice form over course and distance.

Steffan Edwards

Aeroplane Mode 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: John Butler

Speed figures

West End Boy (3.37 Plumpton)

Escapes a penalty for his emphatic Wincanton success eight days ago and a quick double looks in the offing.

Dave Edwards

West End Boy 15:37 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (7lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

West Country nap

Western General (2.37 Plumpton)

Highly rated by Joe Tizzard and unexposed. Won well on last start and should have more to offer.

James Stevens

Western General 14:37 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Dark horse

Blade Runner (3.07 Plumpton)

Has won four of his five starts over fences, including on his seasonal reappearance at Chepstow last month. That form received a boost over the weekend and he looks a solid option returning to Plumpton, where he has won previously.

Rob Sutton

Blade Runner 15:07 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

