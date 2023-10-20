Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Farnoge (2.15 Newton Abbot)

Beat subsequent Grade 2 third Hasthing when landing a Uttoxeter bumper in March and is an exciting prospect for Paul Nicholls now going hurdling.

Charlie Huggins

Farnoge 14:15 Newton Abbot Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Handicappers' nap

Kinross (1.50 Ascot)

Comfortable winner of this race last year off a similar schedule and sets a clear form standard in his bid for a repeat success. Has looked as good as ever in recent starts and can ensure a winning send off for Frankie Dettori.

Paul Curtis

Kinross 13:50 Ascot Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Eyecatcher

Bay Bridge (3.45 Ascot)

Ran well enough when sixth in the Arc and this test is more suitable as he bids for a Champion Stakes repeat.

Ron Wood

Bay Bridge 15:45 Ascot Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Speed figures

Bay Bridge (3.45 Ascot)

Landed this prestigious race 12 months ago and the clock suggests a repeat could be on the cards.

Dave Edwards

Bay Bridge 15:45 Ascot Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Newmarket nap

Checkandchallenge (3.05 Ascot)

Likes soft ground and fancied to spring a surprise back at a mile under champion jockey William Buick.

David Milnes

Checkandchallenge 15:05 Ascot Jky: William Buick Tnr: William Knight

Dark horse

Dancing Magic (4.25 Ascot)

Remains a maiden after ten starts but has been highly tried with eight of those coming at Listed/Group level. Returns from a break after wind surgery with Oisin Murphy booked for handicap debut.

Jake Aldrich

Dancing Magic 16:25 Ascot Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Roger Teal

