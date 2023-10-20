Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Farnoge (2.15 Newton Abbot)
Beat subsequent Grade 2 third Hasthing when landing a Uttoxeter bumper in March and is an exciting prospect for Paul Nicholls now going hurdling.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Kinross (1.50 Ascot)
Comfortable winner of this race last year off a similar schedule and sets a clear form standard in his bid for a repeat success. Has looked as good as ever in recent starts and can ensure a winning send off for Frankie Dettori.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Bay Bridge (3.45 Ascot)
Ran well enough when sixth in the Arc and this test is more suitable as he bids for a Champion Stakes repeat.
Ron Wood
Speed figures
Bay Bridge (3.45 Ascot)
Landed this prestigious race 12 months ago and the clock suggests a repeat could be on the cards.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Checkandchallenge (3.05 Ascot)
Likes soft ground and fancied to spring a surprise back at a mile under champion jockey William Buick.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Dancing Magic (4.25 Ascot)
Remains a maiden after ten starts but has been highly tried with eight of those coming at Listed/Group level. Returns from a break after wind surgery with Oisin Murphy booked for handicap debut.
Jake Aldrich
Read these next:
'Getting back on some ground with cut may be key' - Paul Kealy with six Champions Day selections at Ascot
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on Champions Day
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ascot and Newton Abbot on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin
- 2023 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on Champions Day
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ascot and Newton Abbot on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin
- 2023 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict