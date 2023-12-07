The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Sandown on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown)

Rated 2lb lower than when chasing home the now 148-rated Third Time Lucki over course and distance in February. The nine-year-old was also third on his first chasing start this season at Sandown last month, so clearly handles the track. Fast Back's only win over fences came on heavy ground at Lingfield in December last year, so the testing conditions should suit.

Personal Ambition (1.50 Sandown)

A trappy Grade 2 with five last-time-out winners, but Personal Ambition may be worth chancing on the strength of his successful debut under rules. The four-year-old is the first horse Ben Pauling has trained in the black and orange silks of Lynne Maclennan, having been recommended by Barry Geraghty. That looked a smart piece of advice when Personal Ambition beat Nicky Henderson's odds-on favourite Jingko Blue by three and a half lengths in a 2m3f Warwick soft-ground novice event. Jingko Blue beat a couple of unbeaten hurdlers at Newbury on his next start and looks a decent prospect, so the fact Personal Ambition accounted for him so comfortably is encouraging.

Stay Away Fay (2.25 Sandown)

Had already demonstrated his stamina and ability when landing the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle on soft ground at last season's Cheltenham Festival before staying on to make a successful chasing debut at Exeter last month. The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old rallied to beat The Changing Man, who has a length and three-quarters to find as he reopposes the selection here, and Grey Dawning, who has boosted the form since. Grey Dawning beat Grand National third Gaillard Du Mesnil and Grade 1 winner Apple Away when scoring by nine and a half lengths at Haydock, so the form looks strong. Testing conditions up the Sandown hill should suit Stay Away Fay, who can beat the talented Giovinco.

