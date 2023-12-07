Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Castelfort (12.40 Sandown)
Kept on pleasingly in coming clear with the winner on his hurdles debut on testing ground at Chepstow in October. Jane Williams is a profitable trainer to follow in December (13-67, 19 per cent).
Dave Randall
Handicapper's nap
Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown)
A winner on testing ground at Lingfield last season, Ciaran Gethings' mount is down to a competitive mark and fancied to step up on last month's course-and-distance third.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Personal Ambition (1.50 Sandown)
Comfortably beat Jingko Blue to make a successful rules debut on soft ground at Warwick. The runner-up has since defeated a couple of previously unbeaten hurdlers at Newbury, so the form looks strong.
Charlie Huggins
West Country nap
Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown)
Loves it here on soft ground. Good third last time and dangerously handicapped.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Immortal (3.35 Sandown)
Has been placed in all three starts, twice over this course and distance, and can score this time for Nicky Henderson.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown)
Often takes a couple of runs to hit peak form and is now 2lb lower than when second in a much better race over course and distance in February. Soft ground suits and looks a danger if front-running tactics are employed.
Olly Eden
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
