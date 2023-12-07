Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Castelfort (12.40 Sandown)

Kept on pleasingly in coming clear with the winner on his hurdles debut on testing ground at Chepstow in October. Jane Williams is a profitable trainer to follow in December (13-67, 19 per cent).
Dave Randall

Silk
Castelfort12:40 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Handicapper's nap

Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown) 

A winner on testing ground at Lingfield last season, Ciaran Gethings' mount is down to a competitive mark and fancied to step up on last month's course-and-distance third.
Steve Mason

Silk
Fast Buck13:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

The Punt nap

Personal Ambition (1.50 Sandown)

Comfortably beat Jingko Blue to make a successful rules debut on soft ground at Warwick. The runner-up has since defeated a couple of previously unbeaten hurdlers at Newbury, so the form looks strong.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Personal Ambition13:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

West Country nap

Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown)

Loves it here on soft ground. Good third last time and dangerously handicapped.
James Stevens

Silk
Fast Buck13:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Speed figures

Immortal (3.35 Sandown)

Has been placed in all three starts, twice over this course and distance, and can score this time for Nicky Henderson.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Immortal15:35 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Dark horse

Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown)

Often takes a couple of runs to hit peak form and is now 2lb lower than when second in a much better race over course and distance in February. Soft ground suits and looks a danger if front-running tactics are employed.
Olly Eden

Silk
Fast Buck13:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read these next:

'He remains well handicapped on past form' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections 

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Sandown on Friday 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 7 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 7 December 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips