Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Eyecatcher

Castelfort (12.40 Sandown)

Kept on pleasingly in coming clear with the winner on his hurdles debut on testing ground at Chepstow in October. Jane Williams is a profitable trainer to follow in December (13-67, 19 per cent).

Dave Randall

Castelfort 12:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Handicapper's nap

Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown)

A winner on testing ground at Lingfield last season, Ciaran Gethings' mount is down to a competitive mark and fancied to step up on last month's course-and-distance third.

Steve Mason

Fast Buck 13:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

The Punt nap

Personal Ambition (1.50 Sandown)

Comfortably beat Jingko Blue to make a successful rules debut on soft ground at Warwick. The runner-up has since defeated a couple of previously unbeaten hurdlers at Newbury, so the form looks strong.

Charlie Huggins

Personal Ambition 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

West Country nap

Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown)

Loves it here on soft ground. Good third last time and dangerously handicapped.

James Stevens

Fast Buck 13:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Speed figures

Immortal (3.35 Sandown)

Has been placed in all three starts, twice over this course and distance, and can score this time for Nicky Henderson.

Dave Edwards

Immortal 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Dark horse

Fast Buck (1.15 Sandown)

Often takes a couple of runs to hit peak form and is now 2lb lower than when second in a much better race over course and distance in February. Soft ground suits and looks a danger if front-running tactics are employed.

Olly Eden

Fast Buck 13:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

