The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins has tipped five winners in a row and has three Saturday selections

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Tahiyra (2.45 Leopardstown)

The leading filly of the Classic generation having landed back-to-back Group 1s in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes. The Dermot Weld-trained three-year-old's only defeat in five starts was when beaten half a length by Mawj in the 1,000 Guineas on testing ground and the quicker going at Leopardstown should suit as her top-level successes came on good and good to firm respectively. Tahiyra takes on older fillies for the first time and Group 1-winning stablemate Homeless Songs and last year's Falmouth heroine Prosperous Voyage must be respected. However, Tahiyra receives 5lb from her elders and should have the class to seal a Group 1 hat-trick.

Shaquille (3.35 Haydock)

Has overcome tardy starts to win the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup in impressive style. The fact that Julie Camacho's three-year-old could give his rivals such a big head start when being slowly away from the stalls and yet still land both Group 1 sprints by over a length demonstrates his high level of ability. Connections are hoping to solve Shaquille's starting issues by removing the stalls rug that has been deployed on his four starts since refusing to enter the stalls at Newcastle in April, just before the Charm Spirit colt exits the gates. Should this slight change in approach work then Shaquille could record his widest Group 1-winning margin as he beaten several of these already namely Run To Freedom, Khaadem and Rumstar. James Doyle, who is 2-2 when riding Shaquille, renews the partnership for the first time since landing a Listed race at Newbury in May.

Botanical (3.45 Ascot)

The form of Roger Varian's son of Lope De Vega's three runs in novice company has been working out exceptionally well. Botanical was beaten a neck on his debut by the now 96-rated Merlin The Wizard, who has won twice since that narrow victory at Kempton including off a mark of 88 in a Newmarket handicap. The fourth, fifth and the eighth have also won subsequently. Botanical scored by just under four lengths over Crack Shot, who has won since, on his second start. The third and fourth from that Hamilton event have also won a combined three races after being well beaten by Botanical. Measured Time was too good for Botanical at Kempton last time but the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel bolted up by five lengths off a mark of 91 at Newmarket on his next start to extend his unbeaten record to three. Lahab trailed Botanical by more than two lengths in third at Kempton before scoring on his only start since. The return to turf should suit Botanical, who should be incredibly competitive off a rating of 87 for his handicap debut on the strength of his novice form.

