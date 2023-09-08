Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Botanical (3.45 Ascot)

Beat a subsequent winner at Hamilton on his penultimate start and was second to the unbeaten Measured Time at Newmarket last time. Measured Time followed up off a mark of 91, suggesting the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old can make a successful handicap debut off 87.

Charlie Huggins

Newmarket nap

King Of Steel (3.20 Leopardstown)

The Roger Varian-trained colt was the last off the bridle in the King George last time and is fancied to strike back at a 1m2f after some smart work on the Limekikns.

David Milnes

Handicappers' nap

First View (2.10 Kempton)

Took his record over course and distance to 11212 when a possibly unlucky second here last month. Still 2lb lower than when winning this race last year under Christian Howarth and is weighted to repeat that success for Saeed bin Suroor.

Paul Curtis

Eyecatcher

Eben Shaddad (3.25 Kempton)

Looked a smart performer in the making when winning on his debut at Newmarket and can take this step up in class in his stride for the Gosden yard.

Steffan Edwards

Speed figures

Reminder (4.55 Ascot)

Relatively unexposed, she has scored twice at Windsor and can make it three wins from five starts.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Escobar (2.35 Ascot)

The David O'Meara-trained veteran boasts a solid record at Ascot in big-field handicaps, including a win last October off a mark of 107. Well handicapped to strike again on his mark of 97.

Sam Hardy

