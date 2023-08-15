The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday 

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Twilight Dancer (1.45 Salisbury)

Olivia Tubb and Jonathan Portman have teamed up to good effect with more of their horses finishing in the first three than not. Twilight Dancer is very much the one to side with in the opener at Salisbury based on her breakthrough win at Epsom and subsequent third there, which can be marked up considerably. She won with a bit in hand at the home of the Derby last month and was trapped in the centre when they came across to the stands' side two weeks later.

Available Angel (3.00 Yarmouth)

This 0-50 classified won't take much winning and Available Angel, who recorded her best Racing Post Rating for nearly a year when runner-up to one who was winning his third race from his last four starts 15 days ago, looks the one to be on. She probably did a bit too much too soon there (other two bang there early dropped away) and John Mackie's mare now possesses course-and-distance form figures of 12122. One of those successes came in this contest last year.

Billy Mill (8.00 Kempton)

Recent form figures of 709 don't paint Billy Mill in a great light but being held up from stall one over a furlong shorter here then a draw in 12 (course and distance) didn't help, and a poor showing on turf three weeks ago wasn't a big surprise. He's lower in the weights than when striking over track and trip last June and when bagging a Racing League contest three months later. Rod Millman is on course for his best month in a while.

