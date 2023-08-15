Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Bella Kopella (5.25 Beverley)

Nigel Tinkler-trained filly who won readily over this course and distance in July. Can be excused on her last run as she was left poorly placed in a muddling race. She's fancied to resume winning ways from a mark that still looks fair.

Matt Gardner

Bella Kopella 17:25 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

The Punt nap

Billy Mill (8.00 Kempton)

Recent form figures don't paint him in a great light but excuses can be made and he's lower in the weights than when striking over this course and distance last June and when bagging a Racing League contest three months later.

Andrew Cooper

Billy Mill 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Rod Millman

Eyecatcher

Enchanted Garden (4.35 Gowran Park)

This Tony Mullins-trained youngster was beaten a long way on his debut at Leopardstown, but he was only 8-1 on that occasion and showed definite ability after a slow start.

Marcus Buckland

Enchanted Garden 16:35 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: Anthony Mullins

Speed figures

Alpine Girl (4.42 Yarmouth)

Upped her game on the clock when scoring at Salisbury recently and can make it three wins from her last four starts.

Dave Edwards

Alpine Girl 16:42 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Son (3.20 Salisbury)

Improving colt who performed with credit in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last time out. Didn’t get the clearest of runs but finished strongly and has shaped like he should improve for this step up in trip.

Neil McCabe

Son 15:20 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket nap

Running Lion (4.30 Salisbury)

Is fresh from a break since the French Oaks and has been working nicely on the Limekilns of late for John and Thady Gosden.

David Milnes

Running Lion 16:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

