Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(2.00 Perth)

Admirably consistent, he rattled off a four-timer earlier in the campaign and can make a winning return from his mid-season break.

Dave Edwards

Huelgoat 14:00 Perth View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.40 Lingfield)

Bred to stay well and brings plenty of potential from a lowly mark upped four furlongs in trip for this handicap debut.

Mark Brown

Book Of Tales 16:40 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(4.00 Catterick)

Put up some notable performances last year, placing in a couple of Sunday Series contests and winning his final two starts on Tapeta. A last-time-out third at Wolverhampton was much more like it.

Andrew Cooper

Westmorian 16:00 Catterick View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.15 Ludlow)

Shaped well on first try at this trip last time out. Retains potential and handles this ground well.

James Stevens

Hipop Des Ongrais 15:15 Ludlow View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.45 Punchestown)

The form of his close up fifth in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham received a few boosts at Aintree and he should take all the beating with his jockey taking off a handy 7lb.

Steve Mason

Imagine 16:45 Punchestown View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.15 Punchestown)

Rare blip on his copybook last time out when underperforming at Fairyhouse, but has been highly progressive this campaign. Claims if rediscovering his previous form.

Tom Gibbings

Nucky Johnson 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard

