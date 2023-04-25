Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Huelgoat (2.00 Perth)

Admirably consistent, he rattled off a four-timer earlier in the campaign and can make a winning return from his mid-season break.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Huelgoat14:00 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Lorcan Williams (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Eyecatcher

Book Of Tales (4.40 Lingfield)

Bred to stay well and brings plenty of potential from a lowly mark upped four furlongs in trip for this handicap debut.
Mark Brown

Silk
Book Of Tales16:40 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

Westmorian (4.00 Catterick)

Put up some notable performances last year, placing in a couple of Sunday Series contests and winning his final two starts on Tapeta. A last-time-out third at Wolverhampton was much more like it.
Andrew Cooper

Silk
Westmorian16:00 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James (-lb)Tnr: Grant Tuer

West Country nap

Hipop Des Ongrais (3.15 Ludlow)

Shaped well on first try at this trip last time out. Retains potential and handles this ground well.
James Stevens

Silk
Hipop Des Ongrais15:15 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Bryan Carver (-lb)Tnr: Robert Walford

Handicappers' nap

Imagine (4.45 Punchestown)

The form of his close up fifth in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham received a few boosts at Aintree and he should take all the beating with his jockey taking off a handy 7lb.
Steve Mason

Silk
Imagine16:45 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Gilligan (7lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dark horse

Nucky Johnson (4.15 Punchestown)

Rare blip on his copybook last time out when underperforming at Fairyhouse, but has been highly progressive this campaign. Claims if rediscovering his previous form.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Nucky Johnson16:15 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Liam McKenna (5lb)Tnr: Noel Meade

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 25 April 2023Last updated 19:32, 25 April 2023
