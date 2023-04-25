Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Huelgoat (2.00 Perth)
Admirably consistent, he rattled off a four-timer earlier in the campaign and can make a winning return from his mid-season break.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Book Of Tales (4.40 Lingfield)
Bred to stay well and brings plenty of potential from a lowly mark upped four furlongs in trip for this handicap debut.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Westmorian (4.00 Catterick)
Put up some notable performances last year, placing in a couple of Sunday Series contests and winning his final two starts on Tapeta. A last-time-out third at Wolverhampton was much more like it.
Andrew Cooper
West Country nap
Hipop Des Ongrais (3.15 Ludlow)
Shaped well on first try at this trip last time out. Retains potential and handles this ground well.
James Stevens
Handicappers' nap
Imagine (4.45 Punchestown)
The form of his close up fifth in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham received a few boosts at Aintree and he should take all the beating with his jockey taking off a handy 7lb.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Nucky Johnson (4.15 Punchestown)
Rare blip on his copybook last time out when underperforming at Fairyhouse, but has been highly progressive this campaign. Claims if rediscovering his previous form.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing
Read more:
The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday
Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.