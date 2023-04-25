Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote are putting up a £100,000 Placepot guarantee at Lingfield, so play the bet there.
Just two places will be on offer in the opener (4.40) and that is providing all five stand their ground. Sovereign Spirit is the obvious choice, but Lionella could also go well for Alan King.
Sausalito won twice under Billy Loughnane at this course last month and is reunited with the leading apprentice in the 1m2f handicap (5.10). Put him in alongside stablemate Semser.
Pastiche sets the standard in the 7f fillies' novice (5.40) and is a banker with three places, while in the 7f handicap (6.10) it's worth sticking with the in-form Buraback and Taskheer.
Just two places make the following mile handicap (6.45) tricky. Granary Queen is consistently placed and goes in alongside the Jonathan Portman-trained New Heights.
Cool Lightning and Lilkian make the most appeal in the last leg, the 6f handicap (7.20). Lilkian has finished in the first three on his last four starts and could be a banker if you want to keep the perm down.
Lingfield Placepot perm
4.40
1 Sovereign Spirit
2 Lionella
5.10
4 Sausalito
5 Semser
5.40
1 Pastiche
6.10
6 Taskheer
8 Buraback
6.45
1 Granary Queen
3 New Heights
7.20
6 Lilkian
8 Cool Lightning
2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines
Read more:
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.