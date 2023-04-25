Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 Placepot guarantee at Lingfield, so play the bet there.

Just two places will be on offer in the opener (4.40) and that is providing all five stand their ground. is the obvious choice, but could also go well for Alan King.

won twice under Billy Loughnane at this course last month and is reunited with the leading apprentice in the 1m2f handicap (5.10). Put him in alongside stablemate .

sets the standard in the 7f fillies' novice (5.40) and is a banker with three places, while in the 7f handicap (6.10) it's worth sticking with the in-form and .

Just two places make the following mile handicap (6.45) tricky. is consistently placed and goes in alongside the Jonathan Portman-trained .

and make the most appeal in the last leg, the 6f handicap (7.20). Lilkian has finished in the first three on his last four starts and could be a banker if you want to keep the perm down.

Lingfield Placepot perm

4.40

1 Sovereign Spirit

2 Lionella

5.10

4 Sausalito

5 Semser

5.40

1 Pastiche

6.10

6 Taskheer

8 Buraback

6.45

1 Granary Queen

3 New Heights

7.20

6 Lilkian

8 Cool Lightning

2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines

