The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Water Of Leith (4.30 Newcastle)

Nazca bids for a five-timer but drawing stall one is a serious blow on recent evidence and Water Of Leith is favoured. Jim Goldie's representative is happiest on the all-weather, indeed his last win came over track and trip off 17lb higher last October. More was seemingly expected the last twice as he started second and third favourite, but running into trouble cost him any chance of expressing himself. Plenty of these like to get on with it and that should ensure they're spaced out enough for my fancy to weave his way through.

Sherdil (5.05 Newcastle)



The first five home in a course-and-distance handicap 12 days ago were drawn 11, 10, 2, 12 and 9, and Sherdil did remarkably well to battle his way to the front from his low draw before finding a couple too strong when sent off 25-1. Paul Midgley's runner was placing for the first time in 2023 and could capitalise on a career-low mark this time being much better berthed.

Bear Claws (8.30 Wolverhampton)

Some will have given up on Alastair Ralph's gelding as he's been a beaten favourite on all three starts for the yard (and in Britain). He was caught too far back on the first two occasions, running alright to make the frame, before a sweeping move to the front over three furlongs out just blunted his finishing effort when runner-up last time. A maximum field gives hope they'll go hard enough this time back at 1m4f.

