TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

West Country nap

Dysart Enos (2.05 Huntingdon)

Hugely impressive in the mares' bumper at Aintree and should be the one to beat on her debut over hurdles. The ground should suit well.
James Stevens

Dysart Enos14:05 Huntingdon
Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Handicappers' nap

Burrows Park (3.05 Lingfield)

Well-handicapped veteran who kept on well over an inadequate trip on his recent Plumpton reappearance. Looks to have plenty in his favour for the in-form Venetia Williams yard.
Steve Mason

Burrows Park15:05 Lingfield
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

The Punt nap

Water Of Leith (4.30 Newcastle)

Jim Goldie's representative has never run off a mark this low in an all-weather handicap and nothing went right for him when well backed the last twice.
Andrew Cooper

Water Of Leith16:30 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Sandret (3.25 Newcastle)

Ben Haslam's gelding didn't get the best of luck over course and distance on his return from a break, but he's only rated 1lb higher now and should be sharper for his return to action.
Steffan Edwards

Sandret15:25 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb)Tnr: Ben Haslam

Speed figures

Burrows Park (3.05 Lingfield)

Not beaten far on his reappearance at Plumpton eight days ago and this step up in trip should be in his favour.
Dave Edwards

Burrows Park15:05 Lingfield
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Dark horse

Support Act (1.55 Lingfield)

Impressive bumper winner at Wetherby in April, having run well on his debut under rules in a hot Kempton race the time before. Interesting now going hurdling.
Rob Sutton

Support Act13:55 Lingfield
Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Toby Lawes

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 13 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 13 November 2023

