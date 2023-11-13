Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
West Country nap
Dysart Enos (2.05 Huntingdon)
Hugely impressive in the mares' bumper at Aintree and should be the one to beat on her debut over hurdles. The ground should suit well.
James Stevens
Handicappers' nap
Burrows Park (3.05 Lingfield)
Well-handicapped veteran who kept on well over an inadequate trip on his recent Plumpton reappearance. Looks to have plenty in his favour for the in-form Venetia Williams yard.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Water Of Leith (4.30 Newcastle)
Jim Goldie's representative has never run off a mark this low in an all-weather handicap and nothing went right for him when well backed the last twice.
Andrew Cooper
Eyecatcher
Sandret (3.25 Newcastle)
Ben Haslam's gelding didn't get the best of luck over course and distance on his return from a break, but he's only rated 1lb higher now and should be sharper for his return to action.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Burrows Park (3.05 Lingfield)
Not beaten far on his reappearance at Plumpton eight days ago and this step up in trip should be in his favour.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Support Act (1.55 Lingfield)
Impressive bumper winner at Wetherby in April, having run well on his debut under rules in a hot Kempton race the time before. Interesting now going hurdling.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
'He came from an unpromising position from a wide draw to snatch third' - three each-way plays for our Tuesday tipster
The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders outlines his selections for £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's two horse racing tips at Kempton on Monday
- The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders outlines his selections for £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's two horse racing tips at Kempton on Monday