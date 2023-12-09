Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers’ nap
Nayati (2.25 Huntingdon)
Has dropped to a mark 2lb lower than when landing a valuable soft ground handicap hurdle under Brian Hughes at Musselburgh and shaped well enough on his course-and-distance reappearance to suggest he can resume winning ways.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Ballybay (12.25 Huntingdon)
Gary Moore and David Noonan combined to win a Grade 1 on Saturday and they can strike with Ballybay, who ran in a decent bumper on his sole start for Willie Mullins.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Finn Russell (3.50 Wolverhampton)
This course-and-distance winner has struck form recently and escapes a penalty for his Lingfield success five days ago. He can make it three from four on an artificial surface.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Javert Allen (2.25 Huntingdon)
Pedigree and profile suggests he will love this ground. Has untapped potential and second to a subsequent winner last time.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Beauty Eternal (8.00 Sha Tin)
Career best when winning a Group 2 over course and distance last time, well drawn under Zac Purton and has earned a crack at this level.
Jake Aldrich
'It might well be a lot closer than everyone thinks' - Tom Segal is taking on El Fabiolo on his return at Cork
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cork and Huntingdon on Sunday
