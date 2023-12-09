Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers’ nap

Nayati (2.25 Huntingdon)

Has dropped to a mark 2lb lower than when landing a valuable soft ground handicap hurdle under Brian Hughes at Musselburgh and shaped well enough on his course-and-distance reappearance to suggest he can resume winning ways.
Steve Mason

Nayati14:25 Huntingdon
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

The Punt nap

Ballybay (12.25 Huntingdon)
Gary Moore and David Noonan combined to win a Grade 1 on Saturday and they can strike with Ballybay, who ran in a decent bumper on his sole start for Willie Mullins.
Charlie Huggins

Ballybay12:25 Huntingdon
Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Gary Moore

Speed figures

Finn Russell (3.50 Wolverhampton)

This course-and-distance winner has struck form recently and escapes a penalty for his Lingfield success five days ago. He can make it three from four on an artificial surface.
Dave Edwards

Finn Russell15:50 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

West Country nap

Javert Allen (2.25 Huntingdon)

Pedigree and profile suggests he will love this ground. Has untapped potential and second to a subsequent winner last time.
James Stevens

Javert Allen14:25 Huntingdon
Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Dark horse

Beauty Eternal (8.00 Sha Tin)

Career best when winning a Group 2 over course and distance last time, well drawn under Zac Purton and has earned a crack at this level.
Jake Aldrich

Beauty Eternal08:00 Sha Tin
Jky: Zac Purton Tnr: J Size

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read more . . .

'It might well be a lot closer than everyone thinks' - Tom Segal is taking on El Fabiolo on his return at Cork 

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cork and Huntingdon on Sunday 

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off 

Published on 9 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:16, 9 December 2023

