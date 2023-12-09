Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers’ nap

Nayati (2.25 Huntingdon)

Has dropped to a mark 2lb lower than when landing a valuable soft ground handicap hurdle under Brian Hughes at Musselburgh and shaped well enough on his course-and-distance reappearance to suggest he can resume winning ways.

Steve Mason

Nayati 14:25 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

The Punt nap

Ballybay (12.25 Huntingdon)

Gary Moore and David Noonan combined to win a Grade 1 on Saturday and they can strike with Ballybay, who ran in a decent bumper on his sole start for Willie Mullins.

Charlie Huggins

Ballybay 12:25 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Gary Moore

Speed figures

Finn Russell (3.50 Wolverhampton)

This course-and-distance winner has struck form recently and escapes a penalty for his Lingfield success five days ago. He can make it three from four on an artificial surface.

Dave Edwards

Finn Russell 15:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

West Country nap

Javert Allen (2.25 Huntingdon)

Pedigree and profile suggests he will love this ground. Has untapped potential and second to a subsequent winner last time.

James Stevens

Javert Allen 14:25 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Dark horse

Beauty Eternal (8.00 Sha Tin)

Career best when winning a Group 2 over course and distance last time, well drawn under Zac Purton and has earned a crack at this level.

Jake Aldrich

Beauty Eternal 08:00 Sha Tin View Racecard Jky: Zac Purton Tnr: J Size

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read more . . .

'It might well be a lot closer than everyone thinks' - Tom Segal is taking on El Fabiolo on his return at Cork

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cork and Huntingdon on Sunday

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up here . New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply . Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.