The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' horse racing tips at Cork and Huntingdon on Sunday

Two horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Ballybay (12.25 Huntingdon)

David Noonan enjoyed his first Grade 1 winner on Saturday when landing the Henry VIII Novices' Chase on Le Patron for Gary Moore at Sandown. Noonan has an excellent chance of riding another winner for the trainer at Huntingdon on Sunday when Ballybay makes his stable debut for Moore. Ballybay was seventh in a 23-runner bumper on his sole start for Willie Mullins and the form of that Punchestown contest last April has worked out well since. Path D'oroux went on to be fourth in Grade 1 company behind Facile Vega after winning that bumper while Jessqueen, who finished two lengths ahead of Ballybay in sixth, landed a 17-runner bumper on her only start since. Ballybay should be difficult to beat if defying a 589-day absence on his hurdling debut.

Zenta (1.45 Cork)

Last seen landing a Grade 1 at Aintree's Grand National meeting, Zenta will be hard to beat on her chasing debut. She receives 6lb from all four of her rivals courtesy of the four-year-old allowance on the soft ground should not be an issue as she was third in the Triumph Hurdle behind stablemates Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau on that going description. Zenta also landed a Listed contest at Auteuil on very soft ground in September last year so conditions should suit. The JP McManus-owned daughter of Pastorius holds a Grade 1 entry so should have too much class for her rivals in this Grade 2 event.

