Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
West Country nap
Henri The Second (1.05 Sandown)
Won well at this track last season over hurdles and should progress over fences. On a nice mark and has had wind surgery.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Henri The Second (1.05 Sandown)
A Grade 2 hurdles winner at this track who can do better now he goes chasing. The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old has a solid chance on his reappearance.
Richard Young
The Punt nap
Southoftheborder (1.40 Sandown)
Impressive on his debut under rules at Ffos Las in March and looks to have plenty of potential. That bumper form has been franked with the fifth winning at Exeter last month.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Operation Manna (12.30 Sandown)
Only 4lb higher than when winning easily on his reappearance last season and could prove well treated with Cameron Iles taking 10lb off on his return to action.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Larry (3.25 Sandown)
Dual course winner who scored first time out last season and may give a repeat performance.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
De Rasher Counter (3.25 Sandown)
Can be forgiven his run at Chepstow last month when hampered by a faller early on. Never got going after that and is a big price for an each-way play.
Kevin Riddle
