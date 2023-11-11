Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

West Country nap

Henri The Second (1.05 Sandown)

Won well at this track last season over hurdles and should progress over fences. On a nice mark and has had wind surgery.
James Stevens

Henri The Second13:05 Sandown
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Eyecatcher

Henri The Second (1.05 Sandown)

A Grade 2 hurdles winner at this track who can do better now he goes chasing. The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old has a solid chance on his reappearance.
Richard Young

Henri The Second13:05 Sandown
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

The Punt nap

Southoftheborder (1.40 Sandown)

Impressive on his debut under rules at Ffos Las in March and looks to have plenty of potential. That bumper form has been franked with the fifth winning at Exeter last month.
Liam Headd 

Southoftheborder13:40 Sandown
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Handicappers' nap

Operation Manna (12.30 Sandown)

Only 4lb higher than when winning easily on his reappearance last season and could prove well treated with Cameron Iles taking 10lb off on his return to action.
Steve Mason

Operation Manna12:30 Sandown
Jky: Cameron Iles (10lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

Speed figures

Larry (3.25 Sandown)

Dual course winner who scored first time out last season and may give a repeat performance.
Dave Edwards

Larry15:25 Sandown
Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

Dark horse

De Rasher Counter (3.25 Sandown)

Can be forgiven his run at Chepstow last month when hampered by a faller early on. Never got going after that and is a big price for an each-way play.
Kevin Riddle

De Rasher Counter15:25 Sandown
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 11 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:49, 11 November 2023

