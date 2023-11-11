Sandown Placepot picks: Tom Segal with a couple of bankers for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

With five competitive handicaps on the Sandown card the Placepot is going to take some cracking and in order to keep the outlay as tight as possible some risks will have to be taken.

Given that Fergal O'Brien has a good record in the opening handicap for conditional jockeys (12.30) it may pay to bank on the race-fit Mammon Star , provided all eight run. The other banker is Spirits Bay in the maiden hurdle (1.40). There is not much between him and Southoftheborder on bumper form and Spirits Bay should represent better Placepot value.

The other races are going to need at least a couple, starting with the Sri Lanka – The Wonder Of Asia Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.05). Blow Your Wad ran a blinder in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow and goes in but like most of these he is making his chase debut, so I would suggest including Game Winner for the in-form Harry Derham team.

The Derham-trained Fourofakind should run well off bottom weight in the 2m handicap hurdle (2.50), although that is very competitive and Galahad Threepwood goes in as well, given how well he ran over course and distance last season.

Jetronic made a good start to his chasing career on his debut for Paul Nicholls recently and should come on a lot for that run in the 1m7½f handicap chase (2.15). However, this is a tricky jumping track for a novice, so the much more experienced Fast Buck is included too.

Last but no means least is the veterans' chase (3.25) and I like sticking with the relatively younger horses in these races. That brings in Larry , who goes well at the track, and Court Master provided the ground isn't too soft.

Sandown Placepot perm

12.30

6 Mamoon Star

1.05

1 Blow Your Wad

5 Game Winner

1.40

7 Spirits Bay

2.15

4 Fast Buck

5 Jetronic

2.50

6 Galahad Threepwood

10 Fourofakind

3.25

3 Larry

7 Court Master

1x2x1x2x2x2=16 lines

