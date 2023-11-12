Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Legendary Day 2.50 Sandown

Useful Flat horse who won a Class 2 handicap over 1m6f on soft at Doncaster in September (twice below that level since); beaten off 2lb higher on his handicap hurdle debut in February (good) but entitled to improve on that form under these conditions, especially on only his fourth run over hurdles; has won a novice; interesting.

Brulure Noire 3.00 Ffos Las

Acts on heavy ground; mixed results switched to chasing last term but the best of them came when winning this race off 2lb higher on reappearance; interesting back here on seasonal debut.

Larry 3.25 Sandown

Won first time back last season over 3m on good to soft when only 3lb lower; ended the campaign with two creditable places (closely matched with Cyclop) and he's a dual course winner; should go well if avoiding the mistakes than can creep into his game.

Herakles Westwood 3.35 Ffos Las

Modest fourth at Wincanton (2m5f, good to soft) ten months ago, though at least stepped up on previous hurdles efforts; opening mark looks very workable judged on his bumper form; interesting.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

