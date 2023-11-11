The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up a 5-1 winner on Saturday with three tips from Sandown and Ffos Las on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Southoftheborder (1.40 Sandown)

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the five-year-old made an impressive debut under rules in a bumper at Ffos Las in March and looks to have plenty of potential. A £145,000 purchase at the Goffs sale in December, the son of Leading Light took the lead on the turn for home and never appeared to struggle on the race to the line as he finished three lengths clear of his nearest rival. The form has been franked with the fifth-placed horse, Big Fish, winning by five lengths at Exeter last month and Southoftheborder is expected to come on for his last effort, with his trainer and jockey Nico de Boinville in strong form as of late.

The Jukebox Man (1.50 Ffos Las)

Ben Pauling has enjoyed a good start to the season with 24 winners and The Jukebox Man can begin his campaign in the same way he ended the last. The five-year-old ran out a convincing winner in a Ffos Las bumper in April and the form of that race was boosted when Insurrection, who finished fourth that day, bolted up at Exeter on Friday. Both his two runs under rules have come on soft ground, so he should have no issues with the ease underfoot, while the step up in trip should also cause no problems given he won a 3m point-to-point by six lengths last November.

Larry (3.25 Sandown)

The Gary Moore-trained Larry was a late withdrawal at Ascot last week due to vets advice, so the quick return suggests he's been working well at home and should be ready for his first start of the season. Some of his rivals already have a run under their belts, but that is no concern given he goes well fresh having won first time out last term and on his debut in 2017. His only win last season came on good to soft ground at Ascot, but he ran well in some of his defeats and matched his career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings in two subsequent appearances at Ascot and Newbury in the spring. He can perform well again and take advantage of a small field.

Read these next:

'I could see him improving a lot this season' - Tom Segal with two Sunday selections

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.