Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt nap

Stately Home (4.38 Chester)

Posted a career-best Racing Post Rating on turf over 1m2f at Sandown last time and runs off the same mark here. Has gone well around Chester before and has the services of Kevin Stott.

Harry Wilson

Stately Home 16:38 Chester View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Shaun Lycett

Eyecatcher

Paladin (5.45 Haydock)

Rallied gamely to get back up after being headed here last time and has more to offer now he steps into nurseries for Charlie Johnston.

Steffan Edwards

Paladin 17:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Handicappers' nap

Safe Voyage (4.08 Chester)

Well treated on his soft-ground spring form, let alone his smart back form, and will appreciate the return to easier conditions after finishing down the field at Ascot last weekend. He won a Listed race on his only previous Chester start and can take advantage of his reduced mark.

Paul Curtis

Safe Voyage 16:08 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Speed figures

Nigiri (6.15 Haydock)

Comfortably opened her account over 7f here last month for a stable in fine form and should not be inconvenienced by the step up in trip.

Dave Edwards

Nigiri 18:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Dark horse

Leitzel (5.15 Haydock)

Hasn't gone on from her wins in maiden and novice company last year, but showed more last time, shaping as if ready for this step up in trip. Has won twice at the course, is proven with ease in the ground and takes a slight drop in class.

Jake Aldrich

Leitzel 17:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

