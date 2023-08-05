Haydock Placepot tips: Tom Segal relies on three bankers in his perm

The ability to handle the mud will be key to landing the Haydock Placepot and it's best to stick to horses with proven form in heavy ground.

That is obviously impossible in the race for two-year-old newcomers (4.15) but Rainwater is bred to like soft ground, while Ralph Beckett has his juveniles in excellent form, so it's worth including Forever Blue .

Manila Scouse and Sheikh Maz Mahood have form in testing conditions and are in decent form, so look two worth considering in the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Apprentice Handicap (3.45), and the same sentiments apply to Wind Your Neck In and Derry Lad in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap (5.15).

Nellie Leylax is unbeaten in soft ground and that makes him the one to concentrate on in the nursery (5.45). The handicapper might have been lenient in putting him up only 4lb for his recent easy Doncaster success, and he looks banker material along with Nigiri in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap (6.15). Ralph Beckett had an excellent Goodwood and she can maintain the stable's good form.

Impeller doesn't win that often but he's consistent when the ground is testing and will be hard to keep out of the frame in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap (4.45).

Haydock Placepot perm

3.45

5 Manila Scouse

7 Sheikh Maz Mahood

4.15

2 Rainwater

5 Forever Blue

4.45

8 Impeller

5.15

3 Wind Your Neck In

4 Derry Lad

5.45

1 Nellie Leylax

6.15

7 Nigiri

2x2x1x2x1x1 = 8 lines

