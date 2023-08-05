The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Chester on Sunday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Noble Style (3.38 Chester)

Noble Style is clear on ratings and takes a big drop in grade, having finished behind Shaquille in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last time. He ran into that same rival the time before, and on both occasions looked slightly outpaced. He was tried over a mile in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and was by no means disgraced in finishing sixth, giving way late on after making some nice headway. What that did prove was his ability to handle soft ground, which he is likely to encounter here, and if he shows up anywhere near his best he will be too good for these.

Safe Voyage (4.08 Chester)

The recent rain will be music to the ears of Safe Voyage, who has recorded eight of his 11 wins on turf on ground slower than good, including two on soft and one on heavy. He hasn't won for over two years, but that victory was in a 7f Listed race at this course (his only start here). He was rated 114 then and had won twice at Group 2 level, but his last handicap victory came off a mark of 103 and he has shown enough this season to suggest he's up to winning more races. He was a close third in the Thirsk Hunt Cup and fifth in the Victoria Cup at Ascot (both on soft ground) before returning from a 77-day break with a respectable effort in the International back at that course. He will be much happier getting back on a softer surface and off a mark of 95 he should go close.

Stately Home (4.38 Chester)

Having recorded his eight highest Racing Post Ratings on ground with some cut, it would be no surprise to see Stately Home back in the winner's enclosure off what looks like a workable mark. He hadn't quite convinced over 1m2f on his previous three attempts but at Sandown last time he saw the trip out well, despite seemingly making his challenge on the wrong side of the track, and he recorded a career-best RPR. You can forget his last run at this track as it was a rare poor performance from him (the trainer blamed holding ground) and he wasn't beaten far in a better handicap than this at the May meeting, where he was chopped up late. He's only 1lb higher than his last winning mark and gets the services of Kevin Stott for the first time.

