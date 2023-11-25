Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Imagine (1.55 Punchestown)

Gordon Elliott's five-year-old bettered his hurdle form and created a good impression on his reappearance and chase debut at Fairyhouse and is capable of following up in this stronger event.

Richard Young

Imagine 13:55 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Handicappers' nap

Danton (3.45 Exeter)

Showed improved form when finishing runner-up on his recent handicap debut at this course and the Harry Fry trained six-year-old shaped as if the step up to today's trip will suit.

Steve Mason

Danton 15:45 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

The Punt nap

Sound And Fury (2.45 Uttoxeter)

Travelled well for a long way when not without support in a better race than this at Aintree last time. A drop in trip looks the right move, as does the return to slower ground, and he can take advantage of this drop in class for Ben Pauling.

Harry Wilson

Sound And Fury 14:45 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Kankin (2.15 Uttoxeter)

Made a successful start over fences on his seasonal return at Huntingdon recently and can retain his unblemished record over the larger obstacles.

David Edwards

Kankin 14:15 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Alex Hales

West country nap

Danton (3.45 Exeter)

Looks the class act in this. Finished very well over 2m½f at the track earlier this month and should improve for step up in trip.

James Stevens

Danton 15:45 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Atlanta Brave (3.10 Exeter)

Sent off favourite on reappearance and chasing debut at Cheltenham last time but found things happening a bit too quickly over 2m4f on good ground. Likely has more to offer over fences, and step up to 3m should suit this former point winner.

Simon Giles

Atlanta Brave 15:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

