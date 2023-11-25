The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Uttoxeter on Sunday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

The Imposter (1.40 Uttoxeter)

Highly progressive last season, rising 36lb in the handicap after six wins, two seconds and a third from his nine starts. Returned from a 224-day break when winning for the fourth time in a row at Ffos Las this month, finding plenty from the front and going away at the line. A 5lb rise for that four-length success shouldn't stop him going in again, especially with heavy ground and three miles his optimum conditions.

Sound And Fury (2.40 Uttoxeter)

Beat a subsequent winner when landing a maiden hurdle at Fontwell on his debut for Ben Pauling, and ran well when upped in trip under a penalty the next two times, finishing runner-up on both occasions. Travelled well for a long way when not without support in a better race than this over three miles at Aintree last time and, on that evidence, a drop in trip looks the right move. As does the return to slower ground, and he can take advantage of this drop in class.

Libor Lad (3.20 Uttoxeter)

Has produced two of his best efforts since returning from a 159-day break in September, finishing second in a pair of soft-ground handicaps at Perth and Stratford. Those two runs coincided with his only two starts on soft ground, so he should enjoy conditions here, and he tanked into the race last time before not quickening as well as the winner, which indicates this slightly longer trip might suit best.

