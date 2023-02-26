Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Grandads Cottage 1.30 Fontwell
Winner of a point and novice hurdle before showing clear promise to win on his handicap chase debut when returning from an absence
Sceau Royal 2.30 Fontwell
Has been highly tried of late but has good claims on an earlier Grade 2 second at Wincanton, when attempting to concede weight to the winner
Jobesgreen Lad 2.50 Hereford
Unbeaten at Hereford and Is progressing well as a chaser, having taken another forward step when winning at Ludlow in December
Mole Court 4.20 Hereford
Improved on earlier handicap form when going close at Warwick last time and looks the obvious answer to this race
Read these next:
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Hereford on Sunday
'He's the best bet of the day' - Tom Segal with two standout wagers on Sunday
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.