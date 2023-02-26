Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.30 Fontwell

Winner of a point and novice hurdle before showing clear promise to win on his handicap chase debut when returning from an absence

2.30 Fontwell

Has been highly tried of late but has good claims on an earlier Grade 2 second at Wincanton, when attempting to concede weight to the winner

2.50 Hereford

Unbeaten at Hereford and Is progressing well as a chaser, having taken another forward step when winning at Ludlow in December

4.20 Hereford

Improved on earlier handicap form when going close at Warwick last time and looks the obvious answer to this race

