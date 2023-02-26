Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Grandads Cottage 1.30 Fontwell

Winner of a point and novice hurdle before showing clear promise to win on his handicap chase debut when returning from an absence

Sceau Royal 2.30 Fontwell

Has been highly tried of late but has good claims on an earlier Grade 2 second at Wincanton, when attempting to concede weight to the winner

Jobesgreen Lad 2.50 Hereford

Unbeaten at Hereford and Is progressing well as a chaser, having taken another forward step when winning at Ludlow in December

Mole Court 4.20 Hereford

Improved on earlier handicap form when going close at Warwick last time and looks the obvious answer to this race

Read these next:

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Hereford on Sunday  

'He's the best bet of the day' - Tom Segal with two standout wagers on Sunday 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 26 February 2023Last updated 08:00, 26 February 2023
icon
more inSpotlight Lucky 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inSpotlight Lucky 15