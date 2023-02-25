Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Goshen (2.30 Fontwell)
The seven-year-old was a course winner as a juvenile, has scored three times at this level and can record his eighth success over hurdles.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Fountains Chief (3.00 Fontwell)
Initiated a good-ground hat-trick when scoring over course and distance last May and looks weighted to take all the beating for his in-form yard.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Hector Jaguen (2.00 Fontwell)
Ran a sound race on his chasing debut and is expected to relish going up in distance off a 2lb lower mark.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Dasher (4.50 Hereford)
Wasn't without support on his racecourse debut when finishing second at Market Rasen, the form of which was franked when the fourth won easily next time. Should go one better here.
Harry Wilson
West Country nap
Wavering Down (3.00 Fontwell)
Comes here after a decent third at Exeter and can continue his excellent record on good ground..
James Stevens
Dark horse
Name In Lights (1.30 Fontwell)
Showed a decent level of form in novice hurdles last season and although he will need to improve his jumping on his second chase start, he could represent value in a trappy contest.
Mark Friar
Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Hereford on Sunday
'He's the best bet of the day' - Tom Segal with two standout wagers on Sunday
Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.