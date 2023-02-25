Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(2.30 Fontwell)

The seven-year-old was a course winner as a juvenile, has scored three times at this level and can record his eighth success over hurdles.

Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

(3.00 Fontwell)

Initiated a good-ground hat-trick when scoring over course and distance last May and looks weighted to take all the beating for his in-form yard.

Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

(2.00 Fontwell)

Ran a sound race on his chasing debut and is expected to relish going up in distance off a 2lb lower mark.

David Toft

The Punt nap

(4.50 Hereford)

Wasn't without support on his racecourse debut when finishing second at Market Rasen, the form of which was franked when the fourth won easily next time. Should go one better here.

Harry Wilson

West Country nap

(3.00 Fontwell)

Comes here after a decent third at Exeter and can continue his excellent record on good ground..

James Stevens

Dark horse

(1.30 Fontwell)

Showed a decent level of form in novice hurdles last season and although he will need to improve his jumping on his second chase start, he could represent value in a trappy contest.

Mark Friar

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.