The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Hereford on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

(1.30 Fontwell)

A complete no show at Ffos Las after going down by a neck on her chasing debut was a worry, but she firmly left that behind with victory at Bangor last time out. Her poor effort came in soft ground, which shouldn't have been a problem, but coupled with the longer trip it may have not suited. Returned to around two and half miles she rallied gamely under pressure to get the better of Effernock Fizz, who franked the form on Wednesday by winning a Ludlow novice chase by more than four lengths. The good ground and the trip will suit, so she should go close to a second chasing success.

(2.30 Fontwell)

It's a tightly knit field for the National Spirit Hurdle, but Knappers Hill has a lot in his favour and should continue his improvement now returned to quicker ground. He has already beaten or finished ahead of Brewin'upastorm, Sceau Royal and Proschema this season and I see no reason why they should reverse form with him here, while Goshen's record when going this way round is terrible – he has form figures of 1U0833 over hurdles when going left-handed, which includes finishing last three times. Knappers Hill's run in the Relkeel Hurdle can be upgraded because he clearly didn't like the soft surface but he stuck to the task well and duly reversed placings with First Street in the Kingwell on good ground last time. Paul Nicholls is operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate at the course this season and with the extra distance here playing to his runner's strengths, that good record could be enhanced.

(4.50 Hereford)

He wasn't without support when finishing second on his racecourse debut at Market Rasen on Boxing Day and kept on strongly to go down by just a length after the winner had got first run. The form of that race has worked out well with the fourth, Asta La Pasta, winning his next start by nine and a half lengths and the third losing out by half a length a couple of weeks ago. Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has a 40 per cent strike-rate with runners in bumpers at Hereford in the last five seasons. Dasher has every chance of going one better than his debut run here.

