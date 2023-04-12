Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at the tracks on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Fix You 2.50 Nottingham
Interesting back on turf, with the soft ground in her favour

Metabolt 4.18 Catterick
Lightly raced 4yo who has potential off his current mark

Scottish Wind 4.48 Catterick
Warrants respect on handicap debut, with yard in good form

Kingsfort Hill 5.05 Southwell
Strong contender having finished clear second over C&D last month

Published on 12 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 12 April 2023
