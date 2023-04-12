Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at the tracks on Wednesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .
Fix You 2.50 Nottingham
Interesting back on turf, with the soft ground in her favour
Metabolt 4.18 Catterick
Lightly raced 4yo who has potential off his current mark
Scottish Wind 4.48 Catterick
Warrants respect on handicap debut, with yard in good form
Kingsfort Hill 5.05 Southwell
Strong contender having finished clear second over C&D last month
