Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Nottingham

2.50:

The filly Fix You emerged as the best horse at the weights when narrowly denied on her all-weather reappearance and this return to soft ground looks a big positive. Desperate Hero had a very solid first season and, although unraced on this sort of ground, his sire was very capable in the mud. The now-hooded Open Market is probably on a good mark if giving herself a chance by settling better.

Alistair Jones

Fix You 14:50 Nottingham View Racecard

Southwell

5.05:

Freethinker was in excellent form when last seen and will pose a significant threat if he hits the ground running after his 13-month absence but Kingsfort Hill, shaped very much as though his turn is near when a clear second over course and distance last month and can go one better off the same mark. Hillfinch and class-dropper Barony Legends are others to consider.

Chris Wilson

Kingsfort Hill 17:05 Southwell View Racecard

Catterick

4.48:

With his stable in such good form and conditions in his favour, the unexposed Scottish Wind is taken to get off the mark by beating Glory And Honour and Trailblazer.

Colin Russell

Scottish Wind 16:48 Catterick View Racecard

Gowran Park

4.40:

Colin Keane's last two rides for Paul Flynn have resulted in a win and a second, which heightens interest in Pallasmore Lass. Although a maiden, she has suffered some near misses at this trip and her stable won this 12 months ago with one returning from a break. Everylittlestep was perhaps stretched by the 1m2f on heavy ground at Navan and she's a winner waiting to happen. Asisaid and Barnhill Rose command attention after being in the thick of it last week at Leopardstown.

Alistair Jones

Pallasmore Lass 16:40 Gowran Park View Racecard

Kempton

7.00:

So Chic got off the mark with a strong-finishing win at Wolverhampton last time and she's respected on this step back up in trip. Kitaro Kich has claims if he can build on his solid third here two weeks ago, while there are several handicap newcomers who need a close look including Gold Aura and Starlight Nation. However, the vote goes to Henry Spiller's progressive gelding High Court Judge, who made it 2-2 in handicaps with his convincing win over course and distance last month.

David Moon

High Court Judge 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

