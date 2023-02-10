Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Friday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
James Bradley 5.45 Chelmsford
He stayed on strongly when scoring here on his penultimate run and is open to more improvement on his step up to this trip.
Goose Rock 7.15 Chelmsford
Returned after wind surgery with an eyecatching third at Newcastle two weeks ago and is open to further progress in sprint handicaps.
Bond Boy 7.45 Chelmsford
Mick Appleby's improver won three of his last four starts and is only 2lb higher under a penalty for his clearcut success here last week.
Channel Packet 8.15 Chelmsford
Made all over C&D in November and a close second at Wolverhampton last time. He is a big player back in a handicap.
