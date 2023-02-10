Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.45 Chelmsford

He stayed on strongly when scoring here on his penultimate run and is open to more improvement on his step up to this trip.

7.15 Chelmsford

Returned after wind surgery with an eyecatching third at Newcastle two weeks ago and is open to further progress in sprint handicaps.

7.45 Chelmsford

Mick Appleby's improver won three of his last four starts and is only 2lb higher under a penalty for his clearcut success here last week.

8.15 Chelmsford

Made all over C&D in November and a close second at Wolverhampton last time. He is a big player back in a handicap.

