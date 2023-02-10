Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bangor

4.35:

The most obvious answer is Well Vicky, who landed a gamble on her handicap debut at Hereford on Sunday and still looks very well treated under a 7lb penalty. Spitfire Girl can put up a fight if the first-time cheekpieces enable her to replicate the form she showed at Uttoxeter two starts ago, while there are very some unexposed ones to monitor closely in the betting.

Chris Wilson

Chelmsford

7.15:

Phoenix Glow has run creditably at Kempton in her last two starts and she looks interesting on this drop back in trip but preference is for George Scott's gelding Goose Rock. He returned after wind surgery with an eyecatching third at Newcastle two weeks ago and is open to further progress in sprint handicaps. Another who could be dangerous is Smooth Red, who wasn't beaten far on his handicap debut last month and could appreciate this step back up to 6f.

David Moon

Dundalk

5.00:

Progressive filly Catherine Of Siena is a very interesting contender against seven older rivals. She could go close, but the more mature Little Queenie gets the vote back over the trip at which she was second on her penultimate start. Gobi Star, sixth on that occasion, was runner-up three weeks ago with Dream Today and Inflection Point behind.

Alan Sweetman

Kempton

1.30:

Iorens is the dark horse now she goes handicapping after wind surgery but Progressive rates the solid option. She bumped into one at Chepstow last time and that was a good effort on ground that was softer than ideal for her. Sashenka is preferred of the remainder.

Alistair Jones

Southwell

4.20:

With the form of last month's C&D success nicely boosted by the runner-up since, Coaxing looks capable of defying a minimal rise in the weights. Class-dropper Big Narstie is second choice, ahead of Mumayaz, Daafy and Back From Dubai in that order.

Steve Boow

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links.