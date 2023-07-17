Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Newton Abbot on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Manila Scouse 3.45 Ayr

Consistent sort who is taken to record a first handicap win

The Grey Falco 4.00 Newton Abbot

Can defy a 9lb rise for his easy success at Southwell

Ey Up Its Jazz 4.55 Ayr

Looks set to complete a hat-trick, with his form stacking up nicely

Roll It In Glitter 5.30 Ayr

Remains unexposed and looks interesting back from a break

