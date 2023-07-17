Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Newton Abbot on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Manila Scouse 3.45 Ayr
Consistent sort who is taken to record a first handicap win
The Grey Falco 4.00 Newton Abbot
Can defy a 9lb rise for his easy success at Southwell
Ey Up Its Jazz 4.55 Ayr
Looks set to complete a hat-trick, with his form stacking up nicely
Roll It In Glitter 5.30 Ayr
Remains unexposed and looks interesting back from a break
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ayr on Monday afternoon
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch focuses on £100,000 guarantee card
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.