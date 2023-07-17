Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Newton Abbot on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Manila Scouse 3.45 Ayr
Consistent sort who is taken to record a first handicap win

The Grey Falco 4.00 Newton Abbot
Can defy a 9lb rise for his easy success at Southwell

Ey Up Its Jazz 4.55 Ayr
Looks set to complete a hat-trick, with his form stacking up nicely

Roll It In Glitter 5.30 Ayr
Remains unexposed and looks interesting back from a break

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 17 July 2023
