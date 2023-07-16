Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Handicappers' nap

Ey Up Its Jazz (4.55 Ayr)

Improved since rejoining Tony Coyle this year, winning with something to spare at Thirsk last time. Had subsequent winners behind in second and fourth there and looks nicely treated off just 3lb higher.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Ey Up Its Jazz16:55 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Tony Coyle

The Punt nap

Time To Rumble (3.10 Ayr)

Richard Fahey's four-year-old returned from a 239-day break with a promising third at Beverley last month. He should benefit from that outing and is now 2lb lower than for his last win, which came on soft ground, so conditions at Ayr should be ideal.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Time To Rumble15:10 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

Eyecatcher

Emorcee (6.20 Killarney)

Ran a cracker at Roscommon recently and looked ready then for a try over a mile.
David Toft

Silk
Emorcee18:20 Killarney
View Racecard
Jky: Luke McAteer Tnr: David Marnane

Newmarket nap

Manxman (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Showed the benefit of a step up in trip when scoring under this jockey Luke Catton at Windsor last time and is fancied to keep Simon and Ed Crisford on a roll.
David Milnes

Silk
Manxman20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Catton (5lb)Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Golden Valour (5.30 Ayr)

Is on a lengthy losing run but has tumbled down the ratings and his recent course-and-distance second could signal a revival in fortunes.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Golden Valour17:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: R Mike Smith

Dark horse

Justcallmepete (7.10 Windsor)

A five-time winner on the all-weather and although yet to strike on turf, he boasts solid form here having placed on both starts. The James Evans stable is in fine form with three winners from the last seven runners.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Justcallmepete19:10 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: James Evans

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Read these next:

'His trainer appears to have found him a good opportunity' - Richard Birch with four bets on Monday  

Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch focuses on £100,000 guarantee card 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 16 July 2023Last updated 18:02, 16 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips