Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Ey Up Its Jazz (4.55 Ayr)
Improved since rejoining Tony Coyle this year, winning with something to spare at Thirsk last time. Had subsequent winners behind in second and fourth there and looks nicely treated off just 3lb higher.
Paul Curtis
Time To Rumble (3.10 Ayr)
Richard Fahey's four-year-old returned from a 239-day break with a promising third at Beverley last month. He should benefit from that outing and is now 2lb lower than for his last win, which came on soft ground, so conditions at Ayr should be ideal.
Harry Wilson
Emorcee (6.20 Killarney)
Ran a cracker at Roscommon recently and looked ready then for a try over a mile.
David Toft
Manxman (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Showed the benefit of a step up in trip when scoring under this jockey Luke Catton at Windsor last time and is fancied to keep Simon and Ed Crisford on a roll.
David Milnes
Golden Valour (5.30 Ayr)
Is on a lengthy losing run but has tumbled down the ratings and his recent course-and-distance second could signal a revival in fortunes.
Dave Edwards
Justcallmepete (7.10 Windsor)
A five-time winner on the all-weather and although yet to strike on turf, he boasts solid form here having placed on both starts. The James Evans stable is in fine form with three winners from the last seven runners.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
