Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Ey Up Its Jazz (4.55 Ayr)

Improved since rejoining Tony Coyle this year, winning with something to spare at Thirsk last time. Had subsequent winners behind in second and fourth there and looks nicely treated off just 3lb higher.

Paul Curtis

Ey Up Its Jazz 16:55 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Tony Coyle

The Punt nap

Time To Rumble (3.10 Ayr)

Richard Fahey's four-year-old returned from a 239-day break with a promising third at Beverley last month. He should benefit from that outing and is now 2lb lower than for his last win, which came on soft ground, so conditions at Ayr should be ideal.

Harry Wilson

Time To Rumble 15:10 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

Eyecatcher

Emorcee (6.20 Killarney)

Ran a cracker at Roscommon recently and looked ready then for a try over a mile.

David Toft

Emorcee 18:20 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Luke McAteer Tnr: David Marnane

Newmarket nap

Manxman (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Showed the benefit of a step up in trip when scoring under this jockey Luke Catton at Windsor last time and is fancied to keep Simon and Ed Crisford on a roll.

David Milnes

Manxman 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Catton (5lb) Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Golden Valour (5.30 Ayr)

Is on a lengthy losing run but has tumbled down the ratings and his recent course-and-distance second could signal a revival in fortunes.

Dave Edwards

Golden Valour 17:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: R Mike Smith

Dark horse

Justcallmepete (7.10 Windsor)

A five-time winner on the all-weather and although yet to strike on turf, he boasts solid form here having placed on both starts. The James Evans stable is in fine form with three winners from the last seven runners.

Sam Hardy



Justcallmepete 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: James Evans

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing

