Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch focuses on £100,000 guarantee card

Other than the first race, it looks a tough, trappy card, but the £100,000 guarantee makes Windsor’s Placepot an attractive betting proposition nonetheless.

Watch My Tracer , seventh in the Group 2 Coventry at Royal Ascot, takes an almighty drop in class in leg one (5.40) and rates banker material.

Crocus Time could make it third time lucky in the second leg (6.10), with the Charlie Hills-trained newcomer Kodiac Thriller also of interest if strong in the market.

Matloob has the scope to improve on his mark of 82 in leg three (6.40), while Chelmsford scorer Lady Of Sardinia should not be underestimated off bottom weight.

Treacherous and Vape look the pair to concentrate on in leg four (7.10), with the recently gelded Ascari capable of producing a career-best now he steps back up to a mile in leg five (7.40).

Eklil idled in front when beating Moonlit Cloud by half a length at Lingfield last month, and should make another bold bid off just 3lb higher.

Silver Gunn , back down to his last winning mark - which came over course and distance last May - also looks booked for a top-three finish at the very least.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.40

1 Watch My Tracer

6.10

7. Kodiac Thriller

11 Crocus Time

6.40

3 Matloob

7 Lady Of Sardinia

7.10

8 Treacherous

10 Vape

7.40

12 Ascari

8.10

2 Silver Gunn

9 Eklil

1x2x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.