The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ayr on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday...

Time To Rumble (3.10 Ayr)

Was a promising third on his reappearance last month at Beverley, where he was kept wide throughout and looked outpaced before staying on into third. That was his first start in 239 days, so he's entitled to have needed it, and it was a step in the right direction after a few poor runs last year. That was the first time he had encountered soft ground since his Carlisle victory, so it's possible those are conditions he favours. He's 2lb below his last winning mark and gets those conditions, and there's every chance the step up to a mile can see him improve.

See My Baby Jive (4.20 Ayr)

Whether it was the soft ground or the application of first-time blinkers, or a combination of the two, See My Baby Jive massively improved on her first two starts of the season when winning over course and distance last week. That was her first win in 18 attempts, but she was a close third here three years ago (again on soft ground) off a mark of 60, and she runs here off a mark 49. She seems to like Ayr and the soft conditions will suit, so there's every chance she can follow up here.

Ey Up Its Jazz (4.55 Ayr)

Since moving from Jim Boyle to Tony Coyle, Ey Up Its Jazz's form figures read 511 (was only beaten just over three lengths when fifth after a 387-day break). The wins have come over 6f and 7f on ground described as soft or heavy, and on the latest occasion at Thirsk he showed good battling qualities. The second that day has won since and he could still have more improvement to come if kept to these conditions. He arrives in winning form, unlike the majority of his rivals, and the return to six furlongs looks a good move.

