Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Franberri 3.37 Newcastle

Frankel filly who displayed a good attitude when getting off the mark in 11-runner C&D maiden 13 days ago; strong at the finish last time so merits serious consideration on her first go in handicap company.

Chifa 6.30 Kempton

Has gained all AW wins at Wolverhampton; however, went very close over C&D nine days ago and would probably have won that race but for meeting some trouble in the straight; granted better luck, he holds a leading chance off the same mark and with Liam Wright taking off 7lb.

Inverlochy 6.50 Newcastle

On the up since sent into handicaps and she cosily gained her breakthrough success in apprentice event at Chelmsford (1m) eight days ago; this Oasis Dream filly escapes a penalty here so rates an obvious player.

Enthrallment 7.30 Kempton

Ex-Irish 4yo who wasn't far behind Savvy Knight over C&D in June (stable debut; sole AW attempt); clear second at Ascot (1m2f) in July when last seen; could well have a race of this nature in him; interesting.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

