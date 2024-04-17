Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Orazio 1.50 Newmarket

Looked a likely type for a big prize when winning this in 2023 (good to soft) and one at Ascot (soft) but expensive to follow in the best 6f handicaps after, albeit he didn't have his ground in two of them; gelded since and returned with a solid third to higher-rated rivals in a Listed race at Doncaster; mark unchanged and this looks the right race so should go well.

Whip Cracker 2.25 Newmarket

Cracksman colt who showed strong promise in two races over 7f last autumn, finishing second here (good to firm) then recording a six-length success at Chelmsford (AW); bred to stay this longer distance; good prospect for in-form stable and is very interesting.

True Cyan 3.35 Newmarket

Showed a nice turn of foot to win big-field maiden over course-and-distance (good to firm) on sole two-year-old start and looks a useful prospect; out of a Group 3 scorer for her yard; brings major potential to this reappearance assignment.

Some Scope 4.25 Cheltenham

Improving six-year-old who won two of his first three chases before running big race in defeat in Grimthorpe at Doncaster (3m2f, soft) last month; drier ground will be in his favour here and he probably still has more to offer.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

