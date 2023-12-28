Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Crixus's Escape 2.50 Catterick

10yo who isn't as good as he was, but he's on a reduced mark and the form of his third of six at Sedgefield (3m3f, soft) last month reads well; there's slightly less emphasis on stamina here, which could help.

God's Own Getaway 3.23 Catterick

Showed promise on his second run in bumpers and was then placed in two novice hurdles, shaping encouragingly when third of 13 at Warwick (2m3f, soft) in November; open to plenty of improvement now handicapping; highly respected.

Flindrikin 3.30 Newcastle

Nicely bred filly who has shown clear promise in 1m AW novice events; gives the impression she'll progress well now handicapping and upped in distance; warrants major respect.

Jahidin 5.30 Newcastle

Has low mileage; proved suited by the return to this C&D (back from layoff) three weeks ago, showing a game attitude and taking Newcastle record to 2-2; may well be capable of further improvement at this venue; major contender up just 2lb.

