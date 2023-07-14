Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on the second day of Newmarket's July meeting on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Bolster 1.50 Newmarket

Still looked inexperienced at Royal Ascot and should be capable of more progress

Live Your Dream 3.00 Newmarket

Retains all of his ability and is taken to win this race for a second time

Remarquee 3.35 Newmarket

Good second in the Coronation Stakes and looks set to improve further

Love De Vega 4.45 Newmarket

C&D winner on reappearance last term and may well do the same again

