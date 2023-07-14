Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on the second day of Newmarket's July meeting on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Bolster 1.50 Newmarket
Still looked inexperienced at Royal Ascot and should be capable of more progress
Live Your Dream 3.00 Newmarket
Retains all of his ability and is taken to win this race for a second time
Remarquee 3.35 Newmarket
Good second in the Coronation Stakes and looks set to improve further
Love De Vega 4.45 Newmarket
C&D winner on reappearance last term and may well do the same again
