Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Elegant Erin (4.55 York)

Progressed well for Paul Midgley last season and would likely have gone close on her return at Newcastle last month had she not repeatedly been denied a run inside the final furlong.

Marcus Buckland

Elegant Erin 16:55 York View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Paul Midgley

Handicappers' nap

Love De Vega (4.45 Newmarket)

Won over course and distance on reappearance last July, and returns here off only 1lb higher after forgivable efforts on his final three runs last autumn. Retains some potential after only nine career starts and the Charlie Johnston-trained colt will appreciate the return to forecast fast ground.

Paul Curtis

Love De Vega 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

Kihavah (3.00 Newmarket)

The six-year-old is chasing a five-timer, having won his last three on the Flat as well as a Market Rasen handicap hurdle. He recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating on the Flat when winning at Ayr last time and goes for a trainer enjoying his best seasonal tally.

Liam Headd

Kihavah 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Speed figures

Mighty River (1.50 Newmarket)

Produced his best effort on the clock over course and distance last time and merits plenty of respect.

Dave Edwards

Mighty River 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: James Tate

Newmarket nap

Speriamo (4.25 York)

Charlie McBride's grey is just coming to herself and has worked nicely on the peat moss gallop of late.

David Milnes

Speriamo 16:25 York View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: Philip McBride

Dark Horse

Havana Pusey (5.10 Ascot)

Has progressed with each run and shaped with promise on her handicap debut last time. Capable of making an impact from her current mark and she remains unexposed.

Jake Aldrich

Havana Pusey 17:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: John Gallagher

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

'They are miles better than they showed at Ascot' - Paul Kealy's four tips on day two of Newmarket's July festival

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for day two of the July festival at Newmarket

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.