Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Ascot

5.10: Popmaster

Haymaker, Ingra Tor, the rejuvenated Temple Bruer and Havana Pusey all have something to recommend them but the pair to appeal most are Spanish Star and Popmaster (nap). Clear preference is for Ed Walker's 5yo, who has dropped a long way in the weights and bounced back to form with a good second at Newbury four weeks ago. His three best RPRs on turf have all come over C&D and he's 7lb lower than when second in the 2022 Wokingham.

Paul Smith

Popmaster 17:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Ed Walker

Chepstow

6.35: Bluebell Time

This can go to Bluebell Time (nap), who drops in grade after a very respectable sixth at Newbury eight days ago and remains on a good mark. Sabah Al Ward (second choice) is not yet proven on turf but she ran well on Polytrack last time and may still have potential. A change of tactics paid dividends for Port Noir over 6f here last month and it will be interesting to see whether she's able to take a prominent early position over today's shorter trip.

Chris Wilson

Bluebell Time 18:35 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Millie Wonnacott (5lb) Tnr: Malcolm Saunders

Chester

8.05: Count D'Orsay

Roman Dragon had things in safekeeping some way out here two weeks ago and he's a strong contender, while Lihou chased home the subsequent Gosforth Park Cup winner here last month and also comes right into the reckoning. Count D'Orsay (nap) is 4lb higher than for his recent Hamilton win but he overcame trouble there and still appeals as being well treated. Any further rain to fall will aid his cause.

Paul Smith

Count D'orsay 20:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: Tim Easterby

Cork

4.40: Como Park

A cracking maiden, with Hypotenus already placed at Grade 2 level, Sidiriya quite a classy recruit and Como Park (nap) ticking nearly every box, though he does need to jump better in order to fulfil his hurdling potential.

Johnny Ward

Como Park 16:40 Cork View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Kilbeggan

7.20: The Friday Man

This looks like a good opportunity for The Friday Man (nap) to get off the mark over fences. He has gained valuable experience in two starts in this sphere and should be too good for these. His stablemate Au Fleuron is a danger on ratings, while Desertmore House ran well over hurdles here last time and could go well.

Tyrone Molloy

The Friday Man 19:20 Kilbeggan View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Newmarket

3.00: Live Your Dream

He missed last season but Live Your Dream (nap) has returned this summer in top form with two placings over 1m4f, the latest at Royal Ascot where he was allowed to stride on and boxed on very well once headed. There is plenty of encouragement in those performances seeing as his best ratings in 2021 were registered over 1m6f-2m2f, including a win in this race. Next on the list are Kihavah and Prydwen, two more in-form candidates. They are not proven over this far but came to the fore over 1m5f at Ayr last time and Kihavah is preferred as he has just kept on winning and improving this season.

Richard Austen

Live Your Dream 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

York

4.25: Indiana Be

This doesn't look a strong handicap by York standards and, despite his wide draw, the progressive Indiana Be (nap) is taken to follow up his Hamilton success. Almarin and Monty Bay should also go well.

Colin Russell

Indiana Be 16:25 York View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

