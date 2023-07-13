The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for day two of the July festival at Newmarket

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Burglar (1.50 Newmarket)

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old looked a smart prospect when recording a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings over this distance at Redcar in May. You can put a line through his run when he finished ninth of 19 in the King George V Stakes, with the son of Cracksman not seeing out the 1m4f trip, hence why connections have decided to step back to 1m2f here.

Kihavah (3.00 Newmarket)

Kihavah has received plenty of support over the last few days and this looks a good opportunity for the six-year-old to complete a five-timer for his trainer Adrian Keatley. The North Yorkshire-based handler is enjoying his best season to date with 17 winners from 92 runners (18 per cent), surpassing last term's tally of 15-181. The son of Harbour Watch posted a career-best victory when running at Ayr last time out and the slight step up in trip should not faze him given the fact he won over hurdles at Market Rasen last month.

Coppice (3.35 Newmarket)

Group 1 winners Via Sistina and Nashwa hold obvious claims in the feature race but I'm siding with Coppice, who should improve again following a career-best run in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last month. That win took her record to 2-2 over a mile, so there are no doubts over her ability to see out this trip again. Her only effort at this track came when she finished tenth of 15 in the Group 3 Nell Gwyn in April, but she had her excuses that day after a slow start from stall one. She did stay on reasonably well and deserves a crack at a Group 1, and if she gets a good start from the other side in stall nine, next to Via Sistina, she can be a threat.

Read these next:

'They are miles better than they showed at Ascot' - Paul Kealy's four tips on day two of Newmarket's July festival

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.