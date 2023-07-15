Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on super Saturday at Newmarket, Ascot and York

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Millebosc 3.10 York

William Haggas has a good record in this race and this representative has his second run for the trainer. He was third in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club in 2021.

Real Dream 3.30 Ascot

Promise stepping up in trip earns him the vote. He's had only five races in total, so could also be open to overall improvement, regardless of the trip.

Biggles 4.00 Newmarket

Raced away from the main action when favourite in the Buckingham Palace. He has a solid overall record over this distance and still leaves the impression there's a good prize in him.

Farasi Lane 5.15 Ascot

Well treated these days and this test should suit, so he looks set for a good run for his in-form yard.

Read these next:

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on an action-packed Saturday

US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.