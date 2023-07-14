US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga

Shotgun Patsy

10.02pm Saratoga

1pt each-way

Big Everest

10.45pm Saratoga

1pt win

Saratoga’s summer meeting continues with a high-quality card featuring back-to-back stakes races, but the Maiden Special Weight preceding those is of interest as William Mott saddles Shotgun Patsy, who is making her second start.

She made her debut at Belmont Park at the start of the month when finishing a never-nearer fifth of sixth while showing plenty of inexperience. The 6f trip looked to be on the sharp side that day, which is backed up by her sire Gun Runner being best between a mile and 1m2f.

This step up to 7f will suit and, with improvement expected, I can see her putting up a bold showing at nice odds under top rider Junior Alvarado.

Christophe Clement won the Grade 3 Kelso Stakes, run last year as the Forbidden Apple Stakes, with City Man and the trainer looks to have a great chance again with the in-form course-and-distance winner Big Everest.

The penny has dropped with this gelding as he has won six of his last seven starts, three of which have been Listed events, and he is showing no signs of stopping. Joel Rosario’s mount is at his best when being able to dominate from the front, so his draw in stall five is perfect to be able to do that.

Casa Creed and Annapolis are two to be feared, but Big Everest is in a rich vein of form and is expected to go well on his first start in Graded company.

