Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Well Vicky 3.15 Chepstow
3-3 since handicapping and looks likely to progress further
Ramses De Teillee 3.35 Carlisle
Having a good campaign in these veterans' races
Jetoile 3.50 Chepstow
Poised to open his chase account, with doubts over his rivals
Beat Box 4.45 Carlisle
Holds very solid claims on this season's form
