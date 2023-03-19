Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Well Vicky 3.15 Chepstow

3-3 since handicapping and looks likely to progress further

Ramses De Teillee 3.35 Carlisle

Having a good campaign in these veterans' races

Jetoile 3.50 Chepstow

Poised to open his chase account, with doubts over his rivals

Beat Box 4.45 Carlisle

Holds very solid claims on this season's form

Read these next:

'He'd win if anywhere near his best' - Tom Segal with two selections on Sunday  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chepstow on Sunday afternoon  

Sunday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 19 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 19 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips