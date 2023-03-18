Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

King William Rufus (5.00 Chepstow)

Second to subsequent Champion Bumper third Captain Teague on his debut at Plumpton and can go one better here.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
King William Rufus17:00 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan (-lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

Eyecatcher

Coniston Clouds (3.00 Carlisle)

Potentially well treated for his handicap debut judged on his bumper run here last spring, and his yard can do little wrong at present.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Coniston Clouds15:00 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Richards

Speed figures

King William Rufus (5.00 Chepstow)

The form of his debut second at Plumpton has worked out well and he can rule the roost.
Dave Edwards

Silk
King William Rufus17:00 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan (-lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

Dark horse

Ramses De Teillee (3.35 Carlisle)

Always runs an honest race in these veterans' events. Has some nice bits of form on softer ground this season and can hopefully make it pay with Conor O'Farrell in the plate.
Kevin Riddle

Silk
Ramses De Teillee15:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Conor O'Farrell (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Handicappers' nap

King William Rufus (5.00 Chepstow)

Had a couple of subsequent winners behind when chasing home Wednesday's festival bumper third Captain Teague at Plumpton and should make a bold bid to go one better.
Steve Mason

Silk
King William Rufus17:00 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan (-lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

West Country nap

Ramses De Teillee (3.35 Carlisle)

Remains in good form and won a similar contest easily earlier this season. Handles this ground well.
James Stevens

Silk
Ramses De Teillee15:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Conor O'Farrell (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

'He'd win if anywhere near his best' - Tom Segal with two selections on Sunday

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chepstow on Sunday afternoon 

Published on 18 March 2023Last updated 18:22, 18 March 2023
icon
