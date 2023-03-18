Sunday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
King William Rufus (5.00 Chepstow)
Second to subsequent Champion Bumper third Captain Teague on his debut at Plumpton and can go one better here.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Coniston Clouds (3.00 Carlisle)
Potentially well treated for his handicap debut judged on his bumper run here last spring, and his yard can do little wrong at present.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
King William Rufus (5.00 Chepstow)
The form of his debut second at Plumpton has worked out well and he can rule the roost.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Ramses De Teillee (3.35 Carlisle)
Always runs an honest race in these veterans' events. Has some nice bits of form on softer ground this season and can hopefully make it pay with Conor O'Farrell in the plate.
Kevin Riddle
Handicappers' nap
King William Rufus (5.00 Chepstow)
Had a couple of subsequent winners behind when chasing home Wednesday's festival bumper third Captain Teague at Plumpton and should make a bold bid to go one better.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Ramses De Teillee (3.35 Carlisle)
Remains in good form and won a similar contest easily earlier this season. Handles this ground well.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing
'He'd win if anywhere near his best' - Tom Segal with two selections on Sunday
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chepstow on Sunday afternoon
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.