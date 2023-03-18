Sunday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

(5.00 Chepstow)

Second to subsequent Champion Bumper third Captain Teague on his debut at Plumpton and can go one better here.

Charlie Huggins

Eyecatcher

(3.00 Carlisle)

Potentially well treated for his handicap debut judged on his bumper run here last spring, and his yard can do little wrong at present.

Steffan Edwards

Speed figures

(5.00 Chepstow)

The form of his debut second at Plumpton has worked out well and he can rule the roost.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

(3.35 Carlisle)

Always runs an honest race in these veterans' events. Has some nice bits of form on softer ground this season and can hopefully make it pay with Conor O'Farrell in the plate.

Kevin Riddle

Handicappers' nap

(5.00 Chepstow)

Had a couple of subsequent winners behind when chasing home Wednesday's festival bumper third Captain Teague at Plumpton and should make a bold bid to go one better.

Steve Mason

West Country nap

(3.35 Carlisle)

Remains in good form and won a similar contest easily earlier this season. Handles this ground well.

James Stevens

