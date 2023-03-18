The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chepstow on Sunday afternoon

Three horses to put in a multiple on Sunday . . .

(1.30 Chepstow)

Won a bumper and maiden hurdle at Ffos Las before outrunning odds of 16-1 to finish second in Grade 1 company at Sandown last time. Although the winner of that Tolworth Hurdle, Tahmuras, disappointed at the Cheltenham Festival, L'Astroboy was a length clear of subsequent Grade 2 scorer Nemean Lion. The fourth and fifth in the Tolworth - Colonel Harry and Authorised Speed - have also won subsequently so the form is solid enough to suggest that L'Astroboy can comfortably shoulder a penalty in a much weaker event here.

(2.40 Chepstow)

Stayed on to be beaten a head by Heezer Geezer over 2m3½f at Hereford last time suggesting that this step up to 2m7½f should suit. That hurdling debut by the Sam Thomas-trained six-year-old was a fine first effort when you consider that Heezer Geezer had chased home Friday's Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stay Away Fay on his previous start. Shomen Uchi beat Park This One, who has finished fourth in a couple of Grade 2 novice hurdle events this season, by nine and a half lengths in a bumper last term so clearly has the ability to make an impact in this sphere. Most of his rivals have had plenty of opportunities to get their heads in front without success so this can go the way of the lightly raced Shomen Uchi.

(5.00 Chepstow)

The form of King William Rufus' debut second in a Fontwell bumper already looked pretty strong before the winner, Captain Teague, was the first British-trained horse home when third in Wednesday's Champion Bumper. Aside from that obvious Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival form boost, Duhallow Tommy, who was third behind King William Rufus at Fontwell, has won a bumper since. Goodwin Racing was seven lengths behind King William Rufus in fourth and has landed a couple of novice hurdles subsequently. Providing he doesn't bump into another Captain Teague here, Chris Gordon's six-year-old should go one better and get off the mark.

