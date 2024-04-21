Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Irish Hill 1.57 Wincanton

Right back to form when beaten just over two lengths over 2m5f at Kempton (good to soft) a month ago and might have gone close without late interference; that form now looks really strong with last week's Aintree winner Kateira one placed behind, while the fifth (Harbour Lake) and sixth (West Balboa) have also run races of distinction since; well handicapped on that and other form in the past.

Hilltown 2.48 Stratford

Made somewhat shaky start to his chasing career this season but has really got his act together lately, and looked in excellent nick when drawing clear to win by 13 lengths at Plumpton (3m1f, good) three weeks ago; went up 9lb for that but still commands respect.

A Tickatickatiming 3.55 Stratford

Delivered on earlier hurdling promise when game winner of Plumpton maiden (2m, good to soft) in November and bumped into a big improver when second on handicap debut there (2m4f, good) three weeks ago; gets another chance off the same mark here; leading contender.

Johnny Ringo 5.45 Musselburgh

Successful at Newcastle (7f, AW) on final two-year-old start, taking form figures to 221 and beating a subsequent dual scorer; ran well over a mile (on heavy ground) the time before; the type to progress further and do well in handicaps this term; solid claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

