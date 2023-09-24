Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Imperial Alex 2.35 Plumpton

Ended last season in great form over hurdles, winning at Warwick (2m5f, good; handicap debut) then going close at Carlisle (2m3f, soft); open to further progress this term and, judged on Irish point form, should make a chaser; appealing.

Isle Of Dreams 4.00 Hamilton

Major improver since handicapping, doing well on good or faster last season and proving even more adept on soft ground this year; latest Thirsk success (6f, soft) was her third win from four runs this year, one of them a defeat of Slainte Mhath, who she's now 7lb better off with, at Thirsk; major player.

Only Money 4.20 Plumpton

Couple of Class 2 defeats in May when last seen; returned from a layoff to win this race (on good ground) last year and, despite having a 5lb higher mark this time, warrants respect back here.

Blazing Son 4.35 Hamilton

Just missed out in a blanket finish at Doncaster (6f, soft) last month; creditable effort on faster ground last time and today's surface should be more to his liking; high on the list.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

