Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Ocean Quest (3.00 Curragh)

Ran a mighty race when fourth in the Commonwealth Cup before an impressive victory in a Group 3 at Naas on her latest start. This can tee her up nicely for top-level targets at the end of the year.

Matt Rennie

Ocean Quest 15:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Newmarket Nap

Blue Storm (2.15 Hamilton)

Fancied to defy a penalty for the in-form James Tate after shaping well on Warren Hill of late.

David Milnes

Blue Storm 14:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: James Tate

Handicappers' nap

Dawn Rising (4.10 Curragh)

Ran with credit in the Irish St Leger last time over a trip short of his optimum and that is the best piece of form on display. Stepping back up in trip will play to his strengths and he has a good chance for owner JP McManus.

Jonny Pearson

Eyecatcher

Vestigia (3.35 Curragh)

Sheila Lavery's colt looks a likely improver now up in trip on his nursery debut.

Ron Wood

Vestigia 15:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Robbie Colgan Tnr: Ms Sheila Lavery

Speed figures

Love Lies (4.00 Hamilton)

Successful at Ayr and Newcastle recently and a hat-trick looks on the cards for Karl Burke's improving filly.

Dave Edwards

Love Lies 16:00 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Archie Watson

Dark horse

Twilight Jet (3.00 Curragh)

Improving with each run this season including a 5f Listed win at Tipperary last time out. The return to 6f could bring out further improvement in the dual Group 3 winner.

Sam Hardy

Twilight Jet 15:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Leigh Roche Tnr: M D O'Callaghan

