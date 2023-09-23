Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Ocean Quest (3.00 Curragh)
Ran a mighty race when fourth in the Commonwealth Cup before an impressive victory in a Group 3 at Naas on her latest start. This can tee her up nicely for top-level targets at the end of the year.
Matt Rennie
Blue Storm (2.15 Hamilton)
Fancied to defy a penalty for the in-form James Tate after shaping well on Warren Hill of late.
David Milnes
Dawn Rising (4.10 Curragh)
Ran with credit in the Irish St Leger last time over a trip short of his optimum and that is the best piece of form on display. Stepping back up in trip will play to his strengths and he has a good chance for owner JP McManus.
Jonny Pearson
Vestigia (3.35 Curragh)
Sheila Lavery's colt looks a likely improver now up in trip on his nursery debut.
Ron Wood
Love Lies (4.00 Hamilton)
Successful at Ayr and Newcastle recently and a hat-trick looks on the cards for Karl Burke's improving filly.
Dave Edwards
Twilight Jet (3.00 Curragh)
Improving with each run this season including a 5f Listed win at Tipperary last time out. The return to 6f could bring out further improvement in the dual Group 3 winner.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.